ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Director of Emergency Medicine Dr. James Black has remained cautious throughout the run of the coronavirus in southwest Georgia, reminding the community that, even with COVID-19 numbers creeping downward, the region -- and the staff at Phoebe -- will not be able to breathe easy until the daily numbers reported by Phoebe Putney Health System reach "0."
But even Black had to find renewed optimism in the latest numbers released by the health system Thursday: 17 patients at Phoebe facilities in Albany, and none at facilities in Americus and Sylvester.
The milestone totals are the lowest since the pandemic began.
Ever cautious, Phoebe officials included a disclaimer in their daily report: "Hopefully, we will not see an increase related to Memorial Day weekend gatherings."
Caution is applauded -- and obviously warranted -- but the community, and even the hard-working front line heroes in local health care facilities, are allowed to breathe a little easier with the latest numbers.
