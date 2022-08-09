Hurricane Michael, Lee football top digital stories of 2018

Dontonio Wingfield

 File Photo

ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year.

The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe and Darrell Finnicum and former NBA player Dontonio Wingfield, is teaming with the Y for a back-to-school extravaganza that includes free school supplies, bookbags, food, hair cuts, ice cream, games, local comedian Tay the Funniest and voter registration for adults.

