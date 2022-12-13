leary.jpg

Peter D. Leary

 Special Photo

MACON – Peter D. Leary officially has been sworn in as the 17th presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Leary was administered the oath of office by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell at the U.S. Courthouse in Macon in the presence of his immediate family. President Biden nominated Leary on Nov. 14, and the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination on Dec. 6.

Tags