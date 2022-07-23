Dougherty County District Health offices continue STD services during pandemic on smaller scale

ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting two presumptive cases of monkeypox virus infection within the health district. Initial testing was completed at the Georgia Department of Public Health Laboratory, and confirmatory testing is being done at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory in Atlanta. At this time, the patients have been isolated and have not required hospitalization.

The Southwest Health District is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may be at risk of developing monkeypox due to direct, close contact with the patients while they were infectious. The use of vaccines or antivirals is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, in consultation with the Georgia Department of Public Health Epidemiology Section and the CDC. The Southwest Health District is working with community partners to promote awareness of monkeypox, including symptoms to look for, how to test for it, and ways to prevent transmission.

