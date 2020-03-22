ALBANY -- As word about Pretoria Fields Brewery's plans to make hand sanitizer in the shut-down brewery utilizing equipment and manpower available, response has been immediate and statewide.
Local first responders told Pretoria Fields officials Sunday they had a week's supply at best of sanitizer that is vital in helping protect against spread of the virus, and Gov. Brian Kemp's office, upon learning that the brewery is capable of immediately making the hand sanitizer, paved the way for the immediate delivery of ethanol to the facility. The governor also asked the brewery to expand its delivery to first responders and health care facilities throughout the region and state.
Also Sunday, Albany and Dougherty County officials, under the authority of the Georgia Emergency Management Act of 1981, strengthened the local shelter-in-place order Sunday, limiting non-essential business and social activities in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the long-term economic impact. The order is in effect beginning 6 p.m. on Sunday and will remain so through 11:59 p.m. on April 7, unless it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.
The escalated order places additional restrictions on area businesses, as well as those who have either tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home or those who are awaiting test results to adhere to the self-quarantine rule. An official signed copy of the order addressing these patients will be provided to them by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital upon discharge from the hospital.
Shelter-in-place discourages all non-essential travel through the community and in and out of the community. It does not apply to those traveling to work in an essential business or essential government function, including health care operations, home health workers, essential infrastructure, including construction of housing and operation of public transportation and utilities, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities, pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities, gas stations and auto repair facilities, banks, etc.
Essential businesses such as grocery stores will remain open, but they are not to exceed 50 percent occupancy at any one time. Patrons should be reminded to keep a 6-foot distance from others for extended periods of time. Restaurants are prohibited from providing services in their dining rooms but may provide drive-through, pickup/curbside, and delivery services. Bars, gyms, and similar businesses will continue to fall under the temporary closure order.
For the full shelter-in-lace order, visit Dougherty.ga.us and the News and Events/Public Notices section. For more information, there is also a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section on this link.
Also, Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachels said the county is under a curfew effective Sunday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until April 3. Only people traveling to work or who are in emergency situations are exempt from the curfew.
