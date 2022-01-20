ALBANY — Bike riders are always among the first to step forward to lend a helping hand. So the Arc of Southwest Georgia is encouraging bikers and others in the community to prepare to start their engines for the March 26 “Ride for Rights” Poker Run.
Ride for Rights attendees will allow motorcyclists and car enthusiasts to spend a day of fun riding together, stopping at local businesses along the way to collect a playing card. The ride concludes at Buffalo Wild Wings of Albany, where the best poker hand wins. Attendees also will be able to enjoy a silent auction, music, and more.
Though the day is one filled with fun, the Ride for Rights Poker Run will more importantly raise awareness for the challenges and needs of Southwest Georgians with disabilities, as well as be a visible show of support and allow the community to join the fight for disability inclusion.
Persons interested in sponsoring Ride for Rights or who have questions about event sponsorship or other ways to get involved may contact Shannon Rogers at (229) 888-6852, extension 365, or go to the www.thearcswga.org for additional information.
Registration is now open.
Founded in 1963 as Albany ARC (Advocacy Resource Center), The Arc of Southwest Georgia is a nonprofit organization that advocates on behalf or individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. The Arc’s mission is simple: create life-changing solutions for people with disabilities.
