ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, chairman of the House State Properties Committee. As the longest-serving member in the House, Greene has also been declared the honorary “Dean of the House” for this legislative term.
“I appreciate the confidence that House leadership has placed in me by appointing me chairman of the House State Properties Committee,” Greene said in a news release. “Along with this, I am grateful to have been named ‘Dean of the House’ and vice chairman of Economic Development. As such, this legislative session is especially important to me, and I look forward to serving in my new roles and guiding effective legislation across the finish line.”
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
The State Properties Committee oversees the Department of Corrections, which protects and serves the public as a professional organization by effectively managing offenders while helping to provide a safe and secure environment for the citizens of Georgia. In addition, the committee oversees the Georgia Building Authority, which provides facilities management for state agencies. The committee also has jurisdiction over legislation concerning pardons and paroles.
Additionally, Greene was named vice chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development, which assists in drafting the state budget items that support economic development efforts across the state.
Greene represents the citizens of District 154, which includes Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Early, Miller, Quitman, Randolph and Seminole counties, as well as portions of Dougherty County. He was first elected to serve in the House of Representatives in 1982.
