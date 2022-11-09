harper 1.jpg

Tyler Harper of Ocilla was elected as Georgia's Agriculture Commissioner, the first south Georgian to hold statewide office in several years.

ATLANTA – Republicans swept the races for Georgia’s constitutional offices Tuesday, winning all seven down-ballot contests from lieutenant governor down to insurance and labor commissioner.

With 97% of the vote counted shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, was ahead of Democrat Charlie Bailey in the contest for lieutenant governor, 51.5 % to 46.3%, according to unofficial results. Libertarian Ryan Graham picked up 2.1% of the vote.

