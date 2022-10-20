bioproducts.jpg

Robin Buell, principal investigator on a $15.8 million grant, works in her Center for Applied Genetic Technologies laboratory. 

 Photo by Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA

ATHENS -- A multidisciplinary team of researchers at the University of Georgia and two partner institutions have been awarded a $15.8 million grant over five years from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-engineer poplar trees (Populus sp. and hybrids) to be used as a sustainable energy source.

The researchers will use state-of the-art biotechnology approaches to breed the trees as a multipurpose crop that can be used for bioenergy, biomaterial and bioproduct alternatives to petroleum-based materials. The grant is part of a larger $178 million DOE initiative to advance bioenergy technology.

Tags