ALBANY -- Resilient GA and the United Way of Southwest Georgia are offering opportunities for organizations, faith-based groups and businesses to host trauma-informed training at no cost that helps all participants to manage stress and build stronger connections within the community.
Interested organizations can train virtually or in-person, providing staff vital information on childhood experiences that lead to unhealthy levels of toxic stress. The training is free, while funds last, and provides:
• Interactive, discussion-based curriculum that helps people better understand trauma, brain development, resilience and health;
• Concrete knowledge about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) using Georgia data;
• Strategies for increasing and improving connections and tools for strengthening both personal and community resilience.
The training is approved for four hours of CEU credit for LPCs, LMFTs, LCSW, law enforcement and Bright from the Start
The training is intended for parents, caregivers, community members, child-serving professionals, medical/human services providers, faith organizations, educators and businesses.
Research shows that having Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) causes unhealthy levels of toxic stress. These high levels of stress, which are frequent and prolonged, can dramatically change how the brain develops and increase the risk of health and social problems throughout a lifetime. These experiences include physical, psychological and sexual abuse as well as neglect. They arise from household dysfunction resulting from substance abuse, a parent with mental illness, an incarcerated parent, divorce and domestic violence.
Kids with higher numbers of adverse experiences, or ACEs, are more likely to have language difficulties, be suspended, fail a grade or be expelled, and usually score lower on standardized tests. Adults with a high number of ACEs are more likely to have a heart attack, more likely to have clinical depression, more likely to report financial problems and are more likely to have job problems.
The trauma-informed training provided will help mitigate the impact of these adverse childhood experiences. Positive experiences can buffer the bad experiences.
The Connections Matter Georgia initiative is a collaboration between the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy and Prevent Child Abuse Georgia, using curriculum developed by Prevent Child Abuse Iowa. Healthy minds enable individuals to reach their full potential. Businesses, child and family serving professionals, faith communities, and individuals can promote trauma-informed environments that help everyone manage stress and build stronger connections within the community.
The Connections Matter Georgia initiative is designed to engage community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency, prevent childhood trauma and understand how our interactions with others can support those who have experienced trauma.
For additional information, go to www.ConnectionsMatterGA.org or contact Victoria Phoenix at (404) 698-1317 or vip@playyourace.org.
