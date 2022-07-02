ALBANY -- Ross Harrison, senior vice president and chief credit officer at Flint Community Bank, was recognized by the Community Bankers Association of Georgia for more than 39 years of dedicated service to the community banking industry at a retirement celebration held in his honor at Flint Community Bank’s office.
"Georgia is fortunate to have community bankers who have reached these significant milestones in their careers," John McNair, president and CEO of CBA, said. "It’s our pleasure to honor the men and women who have served the banking needs of their communities and lent their expertise to a new generation of community bankers throughout their careers.
"We congratulate Ross and appreciate his dedicated service to Georgia’s community banking industry and wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Most of Harrison's professional career was spent in Missouri, working as a loan officer and a leader in credit departments. When he and his wife, Shirley, moved to Albany, he joined Flint Community Bank as chief credit officer and senior vice president.
“Ross is a gentleman in the truest sense of the word,” Flint Community Bank President Frank Griffin said. “Ross is kind and respectful to those around him and is always ready with a kind word and a listening ear. He has a wealth of banking knowledge that has served our organization brilliantly over the years. He leads our credit team with humility and common sense.
"Ross is always quick to support those around him and teach them lessons that he's learned in his career and lifetime, lessons that may help a colleague make a more informed decision at work or 'life lessons' that may simply help his coworkers live better lives.”
Harrison served his country for 28 years. He spent six years in active-duty service with the Army, beginning in 1974. After his active-duty service, he returned to Missouri and entered the banking industry. He stayed active in the Army Reserve for 22 years and earned a master's degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College before retiring in 2003.
In addition to his service, Harrison has been involved in numerous nonprofit organizations over the years. He is an avid outdoorsman with a degree in Wildlife Biology from Washington State University. He has a passion for fishing, kayaking, quail and pheasant hunting, and training Brittany pups. Some of his most recent work has been serving in leadership roles with the Flint Riverkeeper and the southwest Georgia Chapter of Quail Forever.
CBA honors bankers who have reached milestones of 30, 40 or 50-plus years of banking experience and a proven record in excellent community involvement with the Lifetime Service Award.
