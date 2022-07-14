Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $135,424 to the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport through its Airport Improvement Program.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., announced Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $135,424 to the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport through its Airport Improvement Program. This money helps complete the new passenger boarding bridge project at the Albany airport.
“Our local and regional airports help residents quickly and safely travel across the country and welcome the tourists that visit us," Bishop said in a news release. "These airports also help our farmers and local businesses bring in the supplies they need as well as sell their goods far and wide.
“With tens of thousands of flights, and airport operations of all sorts each year, Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is buzzing with activity. These federal funds will help the airport continue to be a vibrant gateway to our community. As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, I worked hard to robustly fund the Airport Improvement Program so that communities like Albany can realize necessary improvements that are vital to growing the local economy.”
“We appreciate Congressman Bishop's efforts to provide funding for the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.” Albany City Manager Steven Carter said. “We recognize that this is no small feat. These funds will complete the capital stack used to purchase and install the passenger boarding bridge, which aids in the safety and comfort of our flying customers.”
Southwest Georgia Regional Airport operates three daily flights to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The airport is used for a range of commercial purposes, including UPS operations, and welcomes numerous private jets bringing visitors who come to enjoy everything southwest Georgia has to offer. The airport also supports U.S. military operations throughout the year.
