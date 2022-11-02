conley.jpg

Chief/Public Safety Director Troy Conley of the Dougherty County School System Police Department was the featured speaker at the Oct. 31 meeting of the Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club.

During the meeting at Austin’s Firegrill, the chief spoke about the breadth of his department’s responsibility for security and enforcement to protect the school system’s 14,000 students, 21 campuses and administrative buildings, buses and bus stops.

