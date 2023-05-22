Sponsor of HBCU bill cancels Albany appearance

State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims has been appointed to serve as a member of the Georgia Council on Literacy. 

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA -- State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, has been appointed to serve as a member of the Georgia Council on Literacy. The council was created by Senate Bill 211 during the 2023 Georgia Legislative session and will comprise 10 members of the Georgia Legislature and 20 citizen members who are experts in literacy and education.

“I am honored to serve on the Georgia Council on Literacy and provide new perspectives to initiatives that will have a lasting impact on Georgia's youth,” Sims said in a news release. “Literacy is the cornerstone of personal and societal growth and opens the door to endless opportunities. It is imperative that every Georgian has access to a quality education and the tools they need to succeed.

