TIFTON — Shawn Burnette has been selected as the coordinator of student activities at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. He began his duties on July 1.
Burnette, a native of Cordele, is a 2015 ABAC graduate with a bachelor of science degree in Rural Studies-Politics and Modern Cultures. He also obtained a bachelor of arts degree in History and his teaching certification from Georgia Southwestern State University. Burnette is on track to complete his graduate degree in history from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington this summer.
“I am ecstatic about being able to return to my alma mater and am looking forward to working with the students and faculty of ABAC,” Burnette said.
Burnette has taught social studies at Crisp County High School for the past four years.
“As an educator, I have listened to several students from different backgrounds about what they want to see and become a part of in this world,” Burnette said. “From those interactions, I have learned what students’ interests are and how to assist them in achieving their goals.”
In his new position, Burnette plans and leads different programs on campus that will enrich the college experience for ABAC students.
“I will be coordinating several programs and events throughout the year for students and faculty to participate in and enjoy,” Burnette said. “I will also assist every club on ABAC’s campus with implementing and scheduling club events.”
ABAC offers more than 60 clubs and organizations for students to engage in while cultivating academic excellence. Most students find participation in extracurricular activities enhances their college experience.
“My first goal as coordinator will be to revitalize ABAC’s Campus Activities Board,” Burnette said. “This student organization will assist me in bringing new programs and events to the campus. I firmly believe that students know what other students want to participate in and enjoy on campus, so this organization will communicate student input while planning and researching new events.
“If anyone has any ideas about what activities they want to see on campus, drop by my office, or if you see me on campus, feel free to strike up a conversation. I am always open to ideas.”
