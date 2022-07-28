ALBANY -- This summer a team of graduate students at Auburn University has begun researching shoal bass in the lower Flint River watershed.

The shoal bass (Micropterus cataractae) is a species of black bass endemic to the Flint River and a few other watersheds in Georgia. It is a highly sought-after game fish because of its fighting ability and beauty. Recently it was named the official state riverine sportfish by the Georgia legislature.

