TIFTON — Plates rattling, bacon sizzling, a song pounding on the juke box, multiple conversations in more than one language. This is what the Waffle House sounds like on a Sunday morning in Tifton.

Waffle House is the Harrisons’ favorite restaurant. Ever since our twin daughters were small, we’ve found Waffle House to be a refuge, always the same, not fussy, and serving good, plain food. Plus, if the girls got a little loud, they blended in with all the other sounds of a busy enterprise. And no one at Waffle House cares how you look. On Sunday morning in Tifton, people wearing church clothes might be seated in a booth next to people in bedroom shoes and pajama pants. We all come there for the food and the service, which are the same at Waffle Houses everywhere.

Wendy Harrison is a professor and chair of the Department of English and Communication at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

