Judge with gavel stock

Sixteen individuals are facing federal bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme in and around the Americus community and Florida amounting to more than $165,000.

 Photo by Metro Creative

ALBANY — Sixteen individuals are facing federal bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme in and around the Americus community and Florida amounting to more than $165,000.

Federal indictments were returned charging the following defendants:

Tags