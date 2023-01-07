Gold-Dome-2-980x735.jpg

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- The 2023 session of the General Assembly that begins Monday is expected to get off to a slow start.

With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.

