Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 40 mph will impact outdoor events today, especially any temporary structures such as tents. In addition, areas of the western FL Panhandle that sustained damage from severe weather two weeks ago may be more vulnerable to impacts, especially compromised trees and nearby power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&