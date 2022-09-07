winn dixie red cross.jpg

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is launching a community donation program benefiting the American Red Cross to raise funds in preparation for peak hurricane season.

 Special Photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is launching a community donation program benefiting the American Red Cross to raise funds in preparation for peak hurricane season.

Customers can help equip the nonprofit by donating $1, $5 or simply rounding up their grocery bill while shopping at their local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores through Sept. 27.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.