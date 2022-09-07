JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is launching a community donation program benefiting the American Red Cross to raise funds in preparation for peak hurricane season.
Customers can help equip the nonprofit by donating $1, $5 or simply rounding up their grocery bill while shopping at their local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores through Sept. 27.
According to the National Hurricane Center, mid-August to mid-October is considered the most active months of hurricane season with the peak approaching on Sept. 10. Every dollar donated through SEG’s community donation program will help support Red Cross Disaster Relief, which provides essential aid to those affected by disasters across the country, including food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.
“As a grocer serving five coastal states in the Southeast, our communities have weathered many storms and we know first-hand the devastation that hurricanes leave in their wake," Raymond Rhee, the chief people officer for Southeastern Grocers, said in a news release. "Storm recovery takes a village, and a big part of that village is the Red Cross.
"It’s vital we ensure our relief organizations are well-equipped when disaster strikes because it can mean the difference between life and death. Every dollar donated at our registers will go toward American Red Cross Disaster Relief to support communities in their greatest times of need.”
SEG has a long-standing partnership with the Red Cross, a national nonprofit whose mission is preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies through the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Last year, SEG, together with the SEG Gives Foundation and generous customers, donated more than $815,000 to aid and support disaster relief efforts.
Donations to Red Cross Disaster Relief enable the organization to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can conveniently donate in their local stores through Sept. 27 to support communities and the nonprofit’s mission.
