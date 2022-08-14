Southeastern Grocers announces Holiday Hunger Relief program

ALBANY -- To help safeguard the health of its communities and relieve inflationary pressures on customers’ wallets, Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is offering up to $20 in free groceries as vaccine incentives in all in-store pharmacies to further encourage customers and their families (ages 3 and older) to get vaccinated ahead of flu season.

To receive the free grocery offer, customers can walk into any SEG in-store pharmacy or make an appointment online to get a flu vaccine (free with most insurances) to receive a voucher for $10 in free groceries. Additionally, customers who receive a second vaccine of their choice on the same day will receive an additional $10 in free groceries. These include more than 15 vaccine options such as COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, meningitis and Tdap. State and age restrictions apply.

