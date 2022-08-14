To help safeguard the health of its communities and relieve inflationary pressures on customers’ wallets, Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is offering up to $20 in free groceries as vaccine incentives in all its in-store pharmacies.
To receive the free grocery offer, customers can walk into any SEG in-store pharmacy or make an appointment online to get a flu vaccine (free with most insurances) to receive a voucher for $10 in free groceries. Additionally, customers who receive a second vaccine of their choice on the same day will receive an additional $10 in free groceries. These include more than 15 vaccine options such as COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, meningitis and Tdap. State and age restrictions apply.
This offer is available now in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies.
In accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers recently began to administer Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 18 and older in nearly 100 select Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie pharmacies on Thursdays and Saturdays. Vaccines are available (while supplies last) as a two-dose primary series, administered three to eight weeks apart, and are recommended for all adults, including those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
The grocer remains committed to caring for and supporting the communities it serves while following local, state and federal guidelines, SEG officials said in a news release. SEG appreciates the flexibility, kindness and respect for other shoppers and associates shown by its customers and asks for their continued cooperation to keep communities safe and healthy.
