ALBANY -- The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced that a mandatory vaccination policy will be in place for conference schools beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
Albany State University was informed of the decision via social media platforms after the broader community announcement, therefore the university is in the beginning stages of developing plans to ensure we are able to follow the conference’s decision. ASU’s top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our campus community, alumni, and supporters.
Pursuant to the SIAC policy, all student-athletes, athletic related staff, coaches, officials, and auxiliary groups (e.g., coaches, officials, marching bands, dance & cheer) participating in conference-sponsored sports are required to be fully vaccinated with a CDC-authorized COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with CDC guidelines. Once official notification is received from the conference -- to include expected protocols, guidelines and criteria for identifying employees required for vaccination -- the information will be broadly shared throughout the ASU community.
ASU’s first scheduled SIAC event is a women’s volleyball match vs. Fort Valley State University, set at ASU on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
The Golden Rams football season opener will be at Mississippi College on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The first home game will be vs. Shorter University on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
