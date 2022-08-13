TIFTON – Caroline McDaniel was selected as the 2022 recipient of Southwell’s $500 scholarship for Future Health Professionals.
McDaniel is a graduate of Cook County High School. She completed the Allied Healthcare Pathway and attended classes while in high school to become a certified phlebotomist. She was an honor graduate who also was nominated as Best Business Student and recognized for the having the highest average in chemistry her sophomore year.
McDaniel served as president of the Cook High School chapter of HOSA. She will attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the fall to begin her career in nursing. She said her goal is to return to Adel and give back to the community that has given her so much.
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to lead our HOSA chapter, which currently has the largest number of active members in our school’s history, in monthly meetings, fundraisers, and community activities," McDaniel responded when asked how her participation in the Healthcare Science Pathways prepared her for the future. "I have had hands-on experience with medical equipment by organizing the classroom with my fellow classmates and practicing, performing, and being evaluated on multiple skills.
"I have had the opportunity to learn from various health care professionals in the monthly meetings hosted by Southwell’s Junior Board of Directors and have also had the opportunity to volunteer at the pediatric clinic in Valdosta through the board. I love health care and being awarded this scholarship will help me to help others.”
