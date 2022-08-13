southwell scholar.png

Southwell recently awarded a scholarship to Cook County High School graduate Caroline McDaniel.

 Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON – Caroline McDaniel was selected as the 2022 recipient of Southwell’s $500 scholarship for Future Health Professionals.

McDaniel is a graduate of Cook County High School. She completed the Allied Healthcare Pathway and attended classes while in high school to become a certified phlebotomist. She was an honor graduate who also was nominated as Best Business Student and recognized for the having the highest average in chemistry her sophomore year.

