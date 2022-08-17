southwell surgery.png

Dr. Andrew Nackashi, far left, and the rest of the Southwell robotic surgical team show off the daVinci robot.

 Special Photo

TIFTON – Dr. Andrew Nackashi at South Georgia Surgical currently offers ventral, hiatal and inguinal hernia surgeries using the daVinci robot.

“Hernia surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures in the country,” Nackashi said. “About 1 in 10 Americans will have a hernia at some point in their lives, and the majority of people will need to have surgery to repair that hernia.”

