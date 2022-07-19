TIFTON – Summer is here and a common way to stay cool is by getting the water. However, the water also can pose the threat of drowning, and Southwell wants to urge community members to know how to prevent drowning this summer.
The CDC estimates that 4,000 people in the United States die each year from drowning, which is the leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 4 and the third-leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide.
“Drowning can be dangerous to anyone, regardless of their age, but it can be especially fatal among children because they do not realize the danger that water cause,” Dr. Nikkia Johnson, with Affinity Pediatrics of Tifton, said in a news release. “They just see a fun time instead. However, there are ways that adults in their lives can help lower the risk of drowning.”
Johnson said taking the following precautions can prevent drowning incidents.
· Never leave children or others unattended;
· Have pool fencing if you have a pool;
· Learn basic swimming and water safety skills;
· Learn how to perform CPR;
· Wear a life jacket;
· Avoid alcohol or drugs before or during swimming, or being near water;
· Don’t swim in areas where it can be dangerous, like rivers that have heavy currents, beaches with high waves, or poor weather conditions;
· Call 911 so the person can receive medical attention.
“Water activities can be fun, especially during this hot summer, but it’s important to protect yourself and your loved ones from drowning while enjoying those activities,” Johnson said. “We urge all community members to read the tips above to prevent drowning and to stay safe this summer.”
