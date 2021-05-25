VALDOSTA – Southwell announced the opening of a new clinic in Valdosta called Southwell Primary Care featuring nurse practitioner Ken Kiser. This new practice, located on North Oak Street, serves patients age 18 and older.
“We are pleased that Ken will serve as our provider at Southwell Primary Care,” Kathi Bruch, director of Southwell Ambulatory Clinics, said. “He is a seasoned clinician with years of experience as both an advanced practice provider and a registered nurse. He specializes in adult medicine and gerontology.”
Bruch said Kiser is a primary care professional who is the initial point of contact between a patient and the health care system, providing individuals with access to the information and resources they need for optimal health outcomes.
“Primary care providers like Ken are often the first to see depression, early signs of cancer or chronic disease, and other health concerns,” she said. “They ensure patients get the right care, in the right setting, by the most appropriate provider, and in a manner consistent with the patient’s desires and values. Primary care professionals are the first line of defense when it comes to promoting health and wellness.”
Kiser said Southwell Primary Care offers a wide range of services, including physical exams, treatment for illnesses and injuries, and more.
“I can help patients manage chronic conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes, but I can also assist adults who are well in protecting their health,” Kiser said. “This includes health screenings and therapeutic lifestyle changes.”
Kiser said preventive care is the most important step a patient can take to manage his/her health.
“Many of the top risk factors leading to illness are preventable,” he said. “Receiving preventive care reduces the risk for diseases, disabilities and death. It also means a focus on the individual as a whole. It aims to improve the patient’s entire health and well-being by preventing or solving any health problems that may be present or can lead to issues down the road.”
A long-term resident of Lowndes County, Kiser earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Valdosta State University, a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Florida, and a nurse practitioner post-graduate certificate from VSU. Kiser is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Southwell Primary Care is located in Valdosta at 2922-C North Oak St. To make an appointment, call (229) 262-6819. Same-day appointments are available. Walk-in patients are also accepted. Visit www.mysouthwell.com for more information.
“I look forward to serving patients in the Valdosta area and doing my part to help enhance the health of the community,” Kiser said.
