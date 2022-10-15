TIFTON — October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s often a time health care providers remind patients to get their mammograms.
While mammograms are very important, Southwell also wants community members to know how important annual exams are with their primary care provider in the detection of breast cancer.
“Primary care providers play a very important role in your health and the care you receive over the course of your life,” Dr. Brittney Berckman, an Internal Medicine Specialist with Southwell, said in a news release. “Primary care providers may be the only doctors that some patients see, especially if you are in good health. If you become chronically ill, primary care providers may be the first ones who see and diagnose your illness. They may even coordinate your care long-term.
"We know that most cancers, including breast cancer, are initially detected in primary care settings. This is especially true for women younger than 40 diagnosed with cancer and for women who put off their mammograms.”
Primary care providers also work with patients on things like tobacco use, diet, physical activity, sun protection, alcohol use, and vaccinations that may help reduce your risk of breast cancer, cervical cancer and other cancers.
“This October, we want to encourage community members to get or schedule their annual exams with their primary care provider in addition to their yearly mammogram, if they’re eligible for one,” Berckman said. “If you don’t have a primary care provider, visit www.mysouthwell.com/primarycare.”
