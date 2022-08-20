ahec.jpg

ALBANY – The Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center (SOWEGA-AHEC) has been awarded $1.3 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration.

Nearly $46 million was awarded to 31 organizations to support the Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program over the next three years.

