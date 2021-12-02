BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announced that Ragan Brown has been named the residential lending unit and financially related services manager.
Brown, who joined the association in 2004, has an extensive credit and sales background, serving the association and its members as a commercial credit analyst, director of special assets, and farm credit express and farm credit leasing relationship manager.
In her new role, Brown will assume strategic oversight responsibilities for the residential lending unit, as well as evaluate opportunities for expanded services within the association’s territory.
“Ragan has a wealth of knowledge and close to two decades of Farm Credit experience to help grow these areas of our business,” Liz Nogowski, chief marketing officer for Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said. “Ragan’s primary objective is always to deliver an exceptional customer experience, and I know that will be her focus as she leads these units for the association.”
Brown earned a bachelor of science degree in Accountancy from Georgia Southwestern State University; a bachelor of science in Business Management from Troy University, and a masters of business administration from Georgia Southwestern State University.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers, farm businesses, and rural property owners, providing dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
