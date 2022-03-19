BAINBRIDGE – Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announced that it will work with eligible borrowers throughout the food supply chain to provide loans through the USDA’s new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program. The program, which makes available nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees, will back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure — all designed to strengthen the food supply chain.
“Right here in southwest Georgia, we recognize that there are opportunities for expansion, for facilities or transportation services that could help alleviate bottlenecks that also impact our farmers,” Southwest Georgia Farm Credit CEO Paxton Poitevint said in a news release. “These guaranteed loans offer the prospect for significant expansion in our area for warehouses, storage, shelling facilities, meat processing plants, as well as transporting, wholesaling, or distributing food and more.”
Through this program, USDA will partner with lenders, like Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, to guarantee loans of up to $40 million. There are no guarantee or annual fees, only reasonable and customary fees between the borrower and the lender. Loan terms must not exceed 40 years.
“What’s great about a program like this is that it creates an incredible amount of opportunity for agribusinesses in our area thinking about expansion,” Poitevint said. “We should see a more resilient food supply chain that starts to increase capacity and improve the security of our U.S. food systems.”
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers, farm businesses, and rural property owners, providing safe, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm, through its constant commitment to competitive lending and expert financial services.
