ALBANY -- The Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education Inc. will launch its crop planning workshop in collaboration with Common Market and Global Growers at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at New Communities Inc., 801 Old Pretoria Road in Albany.
The Southwest Georgia Project, Common Market and Global Growers are all community-based organizations that strive to meet consumer demands for locally grown produce by connecting farmers to consumers. The objective of the crop planning workshop is to train socially disadvantaged farmers on proper record-keeping, crop planning, and succession planting. Crop planning and recording keeping are among the most critical elements of farming and, when successful, succession planting can help farmers to reach their market demand.
Attendees will have an opportunity to hear keynote speaker Todd Eittreim, farm operation manager for Global Growers, and hands-on worksheets from Decton Hylton, an international apiculture specialist. The workshop is free and open to the public.
For more information or to register for the workshop, call (229) 430-9870 or email hylton.d@swgaproject.com.
