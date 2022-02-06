radium standalone.jpg

Retired educator Jesse Massey, right, donated treat bags to Radium Springs Elementary School students recently. Massey said he wanted to recognize the hard work RSES students are doing. Massey and Radium Springs Elementary students offered thanks to everyone for the donations that made the treat bags possible. Radium Elementary Principal Bruce Bowles, center, Assistant Principal Valerie McGhee, left, and Massey shared the news with fifth-graders.

 Special Photo: Radium Elementary

