ALBANY – Albany State University will honor more than 870 graduates at its 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 6 at the Albany Civic Center. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the processional will begin at 10 a.m.
State Sen. Sonya M. Halpern will serve as the commencement speaker.
The official Albany State University Commencement website features ceremony protocol information, academic attire requirements, accessibility-related information, general ceremony information, and more.
Halpern was elected in 2020 and is currently serving her second term in the Georgia State Senate. Representing neighborhoods in five cities across Atlanta, including the city of South Fulton, College Park, East Point and Union City, her District 39 is one of Georgia's most socio-economically diverse districts. She has embraced leadership roles in the Georgia General Assembly as vice chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus and chair of the Fulton County Senate delegation. Halpern has authored/sponsored 10 bills that are now Georgia state law.
The spring 2023 Health Sciences pinning ceremony will be held May 4, at 2 p.m. at the Student Center, Building C, Room 266 on the West Campus.
The spring 2023 Nursing Pinning Ceremony will be held May 4, at 4 p.m. at the Student Center, Building C, Room 266, on the West Campus.
The spring 2023 Professional Embracing Novice Ceremony will be held May 5, at 5 p.m. at the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the East Campus.
The spring commencement ceremony will include a U.S. Army ROTC commissioning ceremony following the conferring of degrees.
The Golden Class Reunion will welcome members of the class of 1973 back to their alma mater to celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Members of the golden classes will be honored at a luncheon on May 5 at 10 a.m. in the L. Orene Hall building on the East Campus and during spring commencement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.