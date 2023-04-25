spokesperson.jpg

State Sen. Sonya M. Halpern

 Special Photo

ALBANY – Albany State University will honor more than 870 graduates at its 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 6 at the Albany Civic Center. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the processional will begin at 10 a.m.

State Sen. Sonya M. Halpern will serve as the commencement speaker.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags