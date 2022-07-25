ALBANY -- The Chestatee River is there somewhere. It shows on the map winding through the hills just south of Dahlonega in north Georgia. “Chestatee” is on road signs along U.S. Highway 19. But the river is hard to see from a public road, and you can’t hear its rushing water.

It’s no wonder the river is elusive. Foreboding signs are all around the river. No Trespassing. No Fishing. No River Access. No Parking. No Turnaround. Private Road.

