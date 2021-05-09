In the Bible (Luke 9:10-17), Jesus took five loaves of bread and two fishes at Bethsaida to miraculously feed 5,000 hungry souls. Recently, the Albany Area YMCA used a truckload of food to nourish a smaller but still sizeable number of hungry people who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and/or other events.
The YMCA, under the leadership and direction of CEO/President Dan Gillan, has been engaged in this charitable endeavor since April 2020. Initially holding food distributions each week, the Y switched to two times a month when the demand diminished in November, and then once to a month this February when the need further receded. No matter how many people receive it, this provision of food could very possibly be viewed as a godsend to the people experiencing food insecurities.
And in this most recent version of feeding the poor, in addition to fish and bread distributed as they were near Lake Galilee more than 2000 years ago, a wide variety of other food was given away to the needy flock. For instance, one can/packet each of corn, beef stew, enriched rice, roasted almonds, and mashed potato flakes were allotted for each person who came seeking food. Two servings of vegetable soup, low-fat milk, and string noodles also were included in each packet, as were bags of apples and cabbages. Lastly, each carload received packets of cookies, fruit turnovers and cakes.
The actual distribution process started shortly after 8 a.m. and lasted approximately 90 minutes. It ran effortlessly, even with more than 100 vehicles (from six lines of cars) passing through the stations and picking up food. Following that, the cleanup took half an hour. Food not distributed was transported again to local nonprofit agencies.
Almost 30 individuals supported this cause with their time and efforts. Gillan was even briefly present but had to leave early to tend to other responsibilities. In his absence, Andre’ London, the Y’s chief operating officer, led the effort. In addition to being heavily involved with the preparatory efforts, he gave the invocation at 8 a.m. and cheerfully assisted in the distribution of the food. Other participating Y staff including Property Director Mike Harper and Youth Development Director Chris Hobson.
The Y staff and the Feeding the Valley team (which provided the truckload of food) were joined in this charitable endeavor by several Turner Job Corps employees. Included in this number were Academic Manager Joey James, Business/Community Liaison Victoria Brackins and seven other TJC employees. Eight Publix employees lent their hands, as did Haley Prescott and Amber Chelson of Georgia Community Bank. Two workers from United Way and one Open Arms employee also assisted in the process.
To ensure that the function proceeded orderly, the Albany Police Department and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Kevin Sproul, were on hand.
The next scheduled food distribution will take place May 19. It will be held at the same location, the Albany Civic Center, and will start at 8 a.m.
