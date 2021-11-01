THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Police Department, along with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, recently received a donation of $13,339 from SERVPRO of Thomas, Colquitt and Grady Counties for their Annual Law Enforcement Goodwill Project. The donation was made possible through funds raised at Servpro’s annual Golf and Give Fundraiser held at the Country Oaks Golf Course.
“We are incredibly grateful for the efforts and commitment of SERVPRO to make a positive impact in our community by hosting the Golf & Give Fundraiser,” TPD Chief John Letteney said. “I would also like to express my gratitude to Thomasville National Bank for their generosity as the lead sponsor of the event. The Annual Law Enforcement Goodwill Project would not be possible without community partnerships such as Servpro and Thomasville National Bank.”
According to TPD Lt. Toby Knifer, SERVPRO is one of the many community partners that makes a positive impact on the Goodwill Project.
“This donation by SERVPRO to the Law Enforcement Goodwill Project will go a long way toward seeing that many local kids and families in need are able to celebrate Christmas,” Knifer said. “Each year we are honored by the support that the project receives from our community. We are blessed to be in a community that is committed to supporting causes that serve the needs of our local children.”
TPD and TCSO also will use community partnerships to identify the children and families that are in need.
“We work closely with area schools and organizations, such as The Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center, to identify children and make sure we meet as many needs as possible,” Knifer said. “Our annual goal is to go beyond providing toys. We make sure the children have coats and other necessities as well.”
On Nov. 18, the agencies will hold their 21st annual Law Enforcement Goodwill Project BBQ Chicken Plate Dinner Fundraiser.
“It is incredible to think that we are on our 21st year of what started as a plan by some officers to raise money to help families in need during the holiday season,” Knifer said. “In recent years, the project has helped provide Christmas gifts and other assistance to 70-100 local children during the holiday season. The donation from SERVPRO will allow us to have a further reach with our assistance project during the upcoming holiday season.
“This event is an incredible collaboration between city and county law enforcement personnel and the generous sponsors and volunteers who donate their time to improve our community. It is truly special to see the volume of people that are willing to step up and put the plates together to serve the community.”
“The Goodwill Project, and the events that take place because of it, promotes community unity through the relationships that our law enforcement agencies are able to build and strengthen,” Letteney said. “We are honored to partner with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office on an annual basis to benefit many of our local children through this project.”
To purchase tickets for the 21st annual Goodwill Project BBQ Chicken Plate Dinner fundraiser, call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 227-3249, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300, or visit the Justice Center located at 921 Smith Ave.
