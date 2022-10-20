ALBANY -- There's no better place to enhance children's natural curiosity about their world than at the Thronateeska Heritage Center and Planetarium, where regular events help students understand the why of things.
Saturday Programs
Topics vary but always include:
10:30 a.m.-- Planetarium show
12:30 p.m.-- Science experiment
1:30 p.m.-- Planetarium show
2:30 p.m. -- Exhibit Interpretation
Check out our Facebook or Instagram page every Friday for that week's specific shows and subject matter.
Planetarium Shows
Planetarium shows run Thursday & Friday, Saturday shows vary
$5 for ages 4 and up/free for members, ages 3 and under free
Molecularium -- 10:30 a.m.
Welcome to "Molecularium," a magical, musical adventure into the world of molecules. This show is an exciting new animation created to spark interest in the atoms and molecules that constitute our world. Viewers will be following a cast of characters, based on atoms, as they move throughout the universe from the perspective of a magical ship, also called the Molecularium. The ship can view matter on both the human and molecular levels. 25 minutes
Astronomyths -- 11:30 a.m.
"Astronomyths" blends modern astronomy with ancient Greek mythology. The show takes the audience through a series of constellations as seen from earth and the respective mythological stories after which they were named. This is a great show for audiences of all ages, presenting rich educational content in a highly entertaining way. 24 minutes
From Earth to the Universe -- 1 p.m.
The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people. A desire to comprehend the universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. To learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes, we invite the curious to experience "From Earth to the Universe." 30 minutes
Black Holes -- 2 p.m.
"Black Holes" takes viewers on a fully immersive journey through one of the most mystifying, awe-inspiring phenomena in the universe: a black hole. Where do they come from? Where do they go? How do we find them? Is there one on Earth’s horizon? What was Einstein’s connection to them? 37 minutes
Oasis in Space -- 3 p.m.
"Oasis in Space" transports the audience on a startling and beautiful voyage through our universe, galaxy and solar system in search of liquid water, a key ingredient for life on Earth. 24 minutes
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program -- First Friday of every month, 10 a.m.
Boo at the Zoo -- Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Flint RiverQuarium
Tadpole Time -- Second Friday of every month, 10 a.m.
Tricks & Treats -- Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m.
