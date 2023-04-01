eric paulk.png

Dr. Eric Paulk serves as Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Tift Regional Medical Center.

TIFTON — Like most hospitals around the state and country, Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton is facing high volumes in the emergency room that can sometimes result in extended wait times. According to Dr. Eric Paulk, medical director of Emergency Medicine at TRMC, nearly half of the patients in the ER are seeking treatment for minor injuries or illnesses that could be addressed in the primary care or convenient care setting.

“Patients with minor health issues who use a primary care doctor or convenient care clinic can avoid the longer wait times typically found in an ER,” Paulk said. “In addition, the co-pay for a visit to a physician’s office or walk-in clinic will cost far less than a trip to the ER.”

