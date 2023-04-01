...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Dr. Eric Paulk serves as Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Tift Regional Medical Center.
TIFTON — Like most hospitals around the state and country, Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton is facing high volumes in the emergency room that can sometimes result in extended wait times. According to Dr. Eric Paulk, medical director of Emergency Medicine at TRMC, nearly half of the patients in the ER are seeking treatment for minor injuries or illnesses that could be addressed in the primary care or convenient care setting.
“Patients with minor health issues who use a primary care doctor or convenient care clinic can avoid the longer wait times typically found in an ER,” Paulk said. “In addition, the co-pay for a visit to a physician’s office or walk-in clinic will cost far less than a trip to the ER.”
Paulk said emergency rooms are designed to treat urgent, acute, and life-threatening conditions and are not optimal for routine care or minor ailments.
“If you feel you are dealing with a health emergency, call 911 or go to the emergency room right away,” he said. “Otherwise, a primary care provider or convenient care clinic will save you time and money and help clear the way for patients in need of emergency treatment.”
Southwell, the parent organization of TRMC, offers convenient care clinics in Tifton and Adel with evening and weekend hours. This includes Southwell Medical Clinic’s ExpressCare in Tifton at 2225 Highway 41 North and Southwell Medical Adel Primary Care in Adel at 172 MJ Taylor Road. Visit www.mysouthwell.com/convenient-care for additional details. Contact: Chris Efaw -- Phone: (229) 353-6310; Email: cefaw@tiftregional.com.
With locations throughout south-central Georgia, Southwell’s primary care providers are also accepting new patients and offer telehealth options. Southwell Medical Community Health Center, located in Tifton, also accepts walk-in patients. To find a primary care provider or learn more about all of Southwell’s services, visit www.mysouthwell.com.
“The staff at TRMC are working very hard to care for all the patients who need us,” Paulk said. “It can be overwhelming for area residents to know who to call or where to go. For non-urgent or non-life-threatening symptoms, calling your primary care provider or going to a convenient care center may be a better option and help you avoid potentially long ER wait times.”
--
When to go to the ER (Always head to the ER or call 911 if life or limb are at risk.)
Chest pain or difficulty breathing
Weakness/numbness on one side
Slurred speech
Fainting/change in mental state
Serious burns
Head or eye injury
Concussion/confusion
Broken bones and dislocated joints
Fever with a rash
Seizures
Severe cuts that may require stitches
Facial lacerations
Severe cold or flu symptoms
Vaginal bleeding with pregnancy
When to use a convenient care clinic
Fever without a rash
Vomiting or persistent diarrhea
Abdominal pain
Wheezing or shortness of breath
Dehydration
Moderate flu-like symptoms
Sprains and strains
Small cuts that may require stitches
When to use a primary care doctor
Routine care
Painful urination
Rashes without fever
Mild flu-like symptoms
Cough and congestion symptoms
Sore throat
Ear pain
Eye redness, discharge or itchiness
