TIFTON – Tifton Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc., will host an outdoor grand opening ceremony for its new $65 million facility off Lamb Loop Friday at 10 a.m.
The 343,000-square-foot facility, which also includes a warehouse, fleet shop, administrative offices, and meeting space, is home to the latest technology and state-of-the-art equipment used in the beverage industry – a benefit to both associates and customers. The Tifton facility serves more than 3,100 customers throughout south Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.
Event speakers will include Coca-Cola United President and CEO John Sherman, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Tifton Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Charlie Yawn, Coca-Cola United East Region Vice President Crawford Jones, city of Tifton Mayor Julie Smith and other city/state dignitaries.
The Tifton Coca-Cola Bottling Co. is located at 22 Lamb Loop.
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. It is the second-largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third-largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola United has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. For more information, visit cocacolaunited.com.
