TIFTON — Like many employees and students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Tim Youngblood is looking forward to the start of fall semester classes at ABAC on Aug. 10. For Youngblood, the fall term holds special meaning since he faces his first full academic year as the director of auxiliary services at ABAC.
“Our current challenge in all auxiliary services areas is overcoming the previous year of COVID-19, but we have plans of soon resuming a normal, hopeful, thriving future,” Youngblood said.
Those plans include updating and remodeling many areas under Youngblood’s jurisdiction.
“We have a number of projects already in the works or planned, such as updating equipment in the kitchen, upgrading the POS systems in the dining hall and C-Store, and installing new parking lot signage throughout campus,” Youngblood said. “Also, the bookstore is being re-oriented as we work to get an on-campus café established.”
A POS is a “point of sale” system that restaurants and retail businesses use to track sales, cash flow, food inventory, and more. It helps simplify bookkeeping and allows business owners to keep an eye on how their business is doing.
Prior to assuming his current position, Youngblood had been employed at ABAC since 2015 as a project manager for the vice president of finance and operations in the business office.
“As director of auxiliary services, I’m responsible for creating a strategic direction and defining how auxiliary services interacts with ABAC leadership and serves the college as a whole,” Youngblood said. “Auxiliary services support the campus. I direct all activities of auxiliary services such as events, dining services, and the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.”
Youngblood graduated from Tift County High School in 1986. He received his associate’s degree from ABAC and completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration through night classes offered by Georgia Southwestern on ABAC’s campus.
Prior to his ABAC employment, Youngblood was employed at Northside Baptist Church for 11 years and his family’s mobile home sales and rental business for eight years. His first venture into the business world was at the Tifton Belk department store. Youngblood worked there for 10 years, where he advanced from a sales clerk to a buyer for 31 stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.