ALBANY — Atlanta-based law firm Drew Eckl & Farnham has announced the hiring of Tommy Coleman and Franklin “Flin” Coleman, who both will join the firm in its Albany office.
Tommy Coleman’s practice covers local government. He represents 32 municipalities, counties, school boards and authorities. As a former investment banker for the C&S Bank, now Bank of America, Coleman has experience in local government financing.
Tommy Coleman served four terms as mayor of the city of Albany and four years as an elected member of the Albany City Commission. He is a graduate of Leadership Georgia and in 1992 was named one of the “100 Most Influential Georgians” by Georgia Trend Magazine.
He served in the administration of former Gov. George Busbee and was appointed by Gov. Zell Miller as chairman of the State Local Governance Commission.
Franklin “Flin” Coleman focuses his practice in local government, particularly litigation defense of government bodies and officials. The younger Coleman regularly represents counties, municipalities, school districts and other government authorities in civil actions related to zoning, land use, environmental code enforcement, employment litigation and general liability.
In addition, Flin Coleman serves as city prosecutor for several municipalities in southwest Georgia and was formerly an assistant district attorney in the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
