ATLANTA -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named Tracy L. Brundage president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, effective Aug. 1.
Brundage currently serves as the president of Keystone College, a private institution with more than 50 fields of study located in La Plume, Pa. She has been Keystone’s president since 2018.
ABAC President David Bridges announced plans last year to retire after serving as president for 16 years.
“I’m excited to welcome Dr. Brundage to ABAC and know she will bring a sharp focus on student support and work force development to an institution that’s so critical to communities, especially in south Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “Her skills and experience will build on the good work done by Dr. Bridges, and I appreciate the efforts of the campus search committee to find such a strong candidate to lead the students, faculty and staff of ABAC into the future.”
As Keystone’s president, Brundage has managed a $27.5 million budget while restructuring debt and reorganizing the college’s administration to realize an anticipated net surplus for Fiscal Year 2022. In steering the college through the COVID-19 pandemic, she addressed enrollment challenges by creating strong career pathways and expanding services to mid-career learners. She also implemented a plan that is on target to double the amount of funding available for annual scholarships from the previous fiscal year.
“I’m grateful for the board’s and Chancellor Perdue’s confidence in me to lead a college that takes such pride in its students and the opportunities to learn hands-on in everything from agriculture to health care,” Brundage said. “I understand the role ABAC and its students, faculty, staff and alumni play in local communities and across the state. I can’t wait to join them and get started.”
A native of Scranton, Pa., Brundage holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College, as well as both a master of education in training and development and a doctorate in work force education and development from Penn State University.
A recognized expert in the work force development field, Brundage has 30 years of overall experience in a wide variety of academic and operational leadership, strategic planning and organizational development positions both in higher education and the private sector.
Before being named its president, Brundage served as Keystone’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. In that capacity she supervised the Library, Advising & Disability; Career Services; Institutional Research & Planning; Office of Grants & Specialized Programming; the Keystone College Environmental Education Center, and Adult & Online Learning. She managed a budget of $10 million, had a team of 13 employees, served on the president’s cabinet and performed the chief administrative officer duties in the absence of the president.
Prior to coming to Keystone, Brundage served as vice president of work force development at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. A former faculty member at Penn College and the Harrisburg Area Community College, she served as director of Continuing Education at Penn State – York.
She has, among other positions, also served as a corporate trainer and owned and operated the Aurora Leigh Bed & Breakfast in Lock Haven, Pa.
Under her leadership, Keystone College attained a student success rate of placing 94% of its students in jobs, and many of its programs have a 100% placement rate. Keystone also has evolved to meet the changing educational needs of students. The college, during her tenure, created campuswide enrollment and retention strategies, opened a Professional Development Institute, expanded experiential learning opportunities and added new high-demand, career-based bachelor’s level and other programs to help meet regional work force needs.
