TIFTON — The 37th annual lighting of the Tree of Life, which serves as a symbolic tribute to friends, family and lost loved ones during the holiday season, will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The event will be held on the front lawn of Tift Regional Medical Center, located at 901 E. 18th Street in Tifton.
Lights on the tree can be purchased in honor or memory of a special person, with all proceeds benefiting the patients of Hospice of Tift Area and the TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center who need extra support. The event will include a candle-lighting ceremony, live holiday music, and complimentary refreshments.
“It wouldn’t be the holiday season without the Tree of Life,” Tressie Mathis, the director of Hospice of Tift Area, said in a news release. “This is the 37th year of this annual event, and it’s really become a great tradition. We are so excited to be able to hold this meaningful service in person once again. We want everyone in the community to bring their families and friends out to this event and support this great cause.”
Mathis said that purchasing a light for the Tree of Life in honor or memory of a person is a tax-deductible gift that will help Tift Regional’s hospice and cancer patients with special needs.
“Various giving levels are available,” she said. “If you are looking for a holiday gift for family members, friends, co-workers or clients, purchase a light in their honor or in memory of someone close to them. In addition to serving as a great gift for someone close to you, you’ll also be benefiting a great cause.”
Mathis said the Tree of Life fund assists the hospital’s cancer or hospice patients who may have difficulty paying bills due to financial constraints or need special comforts while undergoing treatment.
“These are just a few examples of how the Tree of Life helps our patients and their families as they undergo a challenging time,” she said. “It has really touched the lives of many people in our community, and we could not do it without the community’s support and their generous contributions each year.”
To contribute to the Tree of Life, visit www.mysouthwell.com/TOL. Contributions are being accepted until Dec. 31. Call (229) 353-6330 for more information.
