Offensive tackle Trent Brown of the New England Patriots is making a positive impact on kids in his Georgia hometown by donating to Communities In Schools of Georgia in Albany/Dougherty County through his TB77 Cares Foundation.
ALBANY -- Offensive tackle Trent Brown of the New England Patriots is making a positive impact on kids in his Georgia hometown by donating to Communities In Schools of Georgia in Albany/Dougherty County through his TB77 Cares Foundation. Brown played football in his junior year at Westover High School in Albany and graduated in 2011.
The money will be spent on completing a basic needs closet that will include supplies, uniforms, shoes and undergarments for students who otherwise may not have even the bare essentials to attend class with confidence and succeed in school.
“It means everything to me to give back to my community in Georgia through my TB77 Cares Foundation," Brown said in a statement. "There are so many variables that affect a child’s ability to receive the full education they deserve, and I’m grateful to help put ease to those struggles. My hope is that getting students the resources they need, whether that’s through material goods or tutoring and development programs provided by Communities In Schools of Georgia, helps them not only stay in school, but thrive."
When basic needs aren’t met, children may become embarrassed by personal lack of cleanliness or access to appropriate clothing and will struggle to meet academic expectations. What sets Communities In Schools apart is a holistic approach to addressing both the academic and non-academic needs of students. Working with school leadership and staff, CIS site coordinators — who are based inside schools — identify supports that schools need but don’t currently have.
“We are so appreciative of the donation given to Communities In Schools of Georgia in Albany/Dougherty,” Communities In Schools of Georgia Regional Program Manager Simone Turner said. “This is such a great honor.”
In addition to school needs assessments, site coordinators identify students at risk of dropping out and find the right supports to ensure they stay on track to graduate. To learn more, visit cisga.org/albany-dougherty.
Communities In Schools fuels potential so every student can take charge of their story and define their success for life. The agency connects students with caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome barriers standing between them and a brighter future.
