ATLANTA – William F. “Trey” Underwood III of the William F. Underwood III P.C. law office in Albany has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia.
Underwood will continue to serve in the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, the Post 2 seat on the board, representing Dougherty County. He earned his law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2007. His law practice is focused in the areas of personal injury and workers’ compensation litigation. He previously served as an assistant district attorney for the Dougherty Circuit and is a past president of the Dougherty Circuit Bar Association.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by Georgia’s Supreme Court as the successor to the Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884. All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar. Its more than 52,000 members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.