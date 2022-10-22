troy university.jpg

Nearly 250 Troy University students traveled abroad to 14 different countries over the last academic year. Eight students traveled to Peru in May and were able to visit Machu Pichu.

 Special Photo: Troy University

Nearly 250 Troy University students took to the skies and traveled to 15 different countries during the 2021-2022 academic year after the resurgence of study abroad opportunities, thanks in large part to the Chancellor’s Award for Global Competitiveness.

The Chancellor’s Award aims to foster international awareness and better assimilation of Troy University students in the worldwide work place while providing the financial assistance to make that goal a reality.

