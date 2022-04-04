OCILLA – State Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, got a boost in his race to be Georgia's next Commissioner of Agriculture recently when Gov. Brian Kemp officially endorsed Harper's candidacy.
“My family and I have known Tyler for many years and have seen first-hand his passion for supporting our state’s top industry," Kemp said. "Tyler is a seventh-generation south Georgia farmer who understands what it’s like for thousands of farm families who work hard every day to feed, clothe, and produce for our state and the world. I know Tyler will come to Atlanta every day ready to fight for them and their way of life and keep Georgia agriculture strong.
"Marty, the girls, and I are proud to support his campaign to be our next Commissioner of Agriculture.”
"I'm proud to have the endorsement of Gov. Kemp in our race to be Georgia's next Commissioner of Agriculture," Harper said in a news release. "The governor has been a fierce advocate for our state's agriculture industry, ensuring our farmers and producers have every resource they need to be successful. I look forward to continue fighting for our farmers, producers, and consumers — and keep choppin' as Georgia's next Agriculture Commissioner."
The Harper for Georgia campaign reported raising $951,341 since entering the race in June of 2021. Harper's campaign ended the reporting period with more than $824,000 cash on hand. With no Republican opposition, the clear lead in fundraising, and grassroots support and endorsements from across the state, officials with his campaign say Harper is in a strong position to become Georgia's next Commissioner of Agriculture.
