ALBANY – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced Tuesday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $3.2 million CARES Act recovery assistance grant to Dougherty County to construct a 6-mile pedestrian path connecting the downtown area with a local attraction, Radium Springs.
The project will create a variety of jobs in trail development, recreation and the service and hospitality industry, Raimondo said. The EDA investment will be matched with $5.6 million in local funds, money that is available to the county through special-purpose local-option sales tax collections.
“President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic, but builds a stronger America,” Raimondo said in a news release. “This EDA investment will create jobs in the region, attract visitors and tourists to the area, and enhance disaster resiliency by addressing critical infrastructure needs.”
“The Economic Development Administration supports locally-driven efforts to spur economic growth and prosperity,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandro Y. Castillo added. “This EDA investment will boost the local tourism industry, promoting job creation and economic resilience.”
“This new pedestrian path will improve quality-of-life and pedestrian safety,” Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said. “We will keep delivering infrastructure upgrades for the people of southwest Georgia.”
Ossoff was in Albany Wednesday to announce a push to strengthen pediatric emergency care
“I am laser-focused on creating jobs and bringing even more tourism to our wonderful state,” Sen. Raphael Warnock, D.-Ga., said. “It’s great to see that the EDA will be investing more than $4 million into Dougherty County and Macon’s tourism industries, creating jobs and empowering small businesses across southern and middle Georgia.”
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission. EDA funds SWGRC's efforts to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
“On behalf of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, we are extraordinarily appreciative of this award, which will not only allow us to solidify the connection between downtown Albany and our beloved Radium Springs and its revitalization, but will also expand recreational and tourism opportunities along this corridor of the Flint River Trail System to make our region stronger,” Dougherty County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
“Our efforts to revitalize and restore Radium Springs have been a focus in the county for several years, with much work being completed on the springs and Spring Run Bridge, as well as the erection of the trailhead and fishing pond,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy added. “These additional funds will provide an even greater vision for the county and city to connect the trails from Radium Springs all the way to the downtown connector trail, which is a huge milestone for Albany and Dougherty County and our citizens.”
This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program, provides a wide range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.