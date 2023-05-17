uga farm.jpg

CAES professor Glen Rains holds the control panel to the “Little Red Rover.” The rover is a multipurpose robotic tool that can be used for planting, weed and pest management, and more. 

 Katie Walker? University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

ATHENS -- It’s an investment in innovations for climate-smart agriculture and forestry

Researchers at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences have been awarded nearly $4 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to develop a climate-smart “4-D Farm.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags